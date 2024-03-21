Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21 | 12:58
High views
Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages
Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement on Thursday that David Barnea, the director of the Mossad, will travel to Qatar on Friday to meet with mediators in an attempt to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, including the release of hostages.

The statement added that Barnea will meet with his American counterpart William Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and Egyptian intelligence director Abbas Kamel.

Reuters
