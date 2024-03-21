Blinken: US continues to push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States continues to exert pressure to reach an agreement to release hostages and halt the fighting in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza amid ongoing talks in Doha.



Blinken added in a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo that reaching an agreement is still difficult, but "I still believe that it is possible."



Blinken also said that Israel still needs to make more efforts to allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.



Reuters