Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza
2024-03-21 | 16:14
Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza
The US Ambassador to the United Nations spokesperson announced on Thursday that the United States will present its draft resolution on "an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza to the UN Security Council for a vote on Friday.
Nate Evans stated in a release, "The United States has been working earnestly with Council members for several weeks on a resolution that unequivocally supports diplomatic efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage agreement."
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Security Council
Palestine
Ceasefire
Hostages
War
Israel
