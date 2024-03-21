Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21 | 16:14
Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza
Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

The US Ambassador to the United Nations spokesperson announced on Thursday that the United States will present its draft resolution on "an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza to the UN Security Council for a vote on Friday.

Nate Evans stated in a release, "The United States has been working earnestly with Council members for several weeks on a resolution that unequivocally supports diplomatic efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage agreement."






