EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21 | 16:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

European Union leaders called on Thursday, for an "immediate" humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said on the X platform, "Strong and unified statement of EU leaders on the Middle East at EU Council tonight!"

He added, "The EU calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a sustainable cessation of hostilities."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

European Union

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Antony Blinken meets with Saudi Crown Prince to discuss humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:14

Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:47

Blinken: US continues to push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Arab Foreign Ministers gather in Cairo for urgent talks on ceasefire in Gaza, amid concerns of humanitarian crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42

Borrell: EU leaders to call for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:47

US puts pressure on Israel with Gaza truce resolution as Qatar talks continue

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:14

Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:47

Blinken: US continues to push for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-04

Sullivan: US intends further strikes on Iran-backed groups

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-21

Joint American-French roadmap: Path towards diplomatic solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-13

Quintet Committee to visit Beirut soon amid Lebanese presidential discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-19

Kuwait's Next Crown Prince: Navigating Dynastic Traditions and Emerging Leadership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Nabatieh and Iqlim al Tuffah, NNA reports

LBCI
Sports News
07:22

World Cup Asian qualifiers: Match between Lebanon and Australia ends with a 2-0 victory for the host, Australia

LBCI
Sports News
06:16

2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

France's priority: Restoring the presidential file on the international agenda

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More