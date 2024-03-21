EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Strong and unified statement of EU leaders on the Middle East at #EUCO tonight!



European Union leaders called on Thursday, for an "immediate" humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, leading to a cessation of hostilities.Charles Michel, President of the European Council, said on the X platform, "Strong and unified statement of EU leaders on the Middle East at EU Council tonight!"He added, "The EU calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire leading to a sustainable cessation of hostilities."Reuters