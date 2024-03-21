EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Strong and unified statement of EU leaders on the Middle East at #EUCO tonight!
The EU calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire.
Full & safe humanitarian access into Gaza is essential to provide the civilian population with life-saving…
— Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) March 21, 2024
Strong and unified statement of EU leaders on the Middle East at #EUCO tonight!
The EU calls for an immediate humanitarian pause leading to a sustainable ceasefire.
Full & safe humanitarian access into Gaza is essential to provide the civilian population with life-saving…