Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday for a meeting expected to be overshadowed by tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.



Blinken, who is coming from Cairo on the final stop of his sixth tour of the Middle East, is expected to emphasize the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid entering the devastated territory and urge Israel to refrain from invading the densely populated Rafah near the closed border with Egypt.



AFP