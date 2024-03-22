Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 04:27
High views
Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu
Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday for a meeting expected to be overshadowed by tension with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Blinken, who is coming from Cairo on the final stop of his sixth tour of the Middle East, is expected to emphasize the urgent need to increase humanitarian aid entering the devastated territory and urge Israel to refrain from invading the densely populated Rafah near the closed border with Egypt.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Antony Blinken

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

Hamas

War

Truce

Gaza

