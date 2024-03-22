Loss of Palestinian workers at Israeli building sites leaves hole on both sides

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 04:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Loss of Palestinian workers at Israeli building sites leaves hole on both sides
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
6min
Loss of Palestinian workers at Israeli building sites leaves hole on both sides

A  buzz saw gnashed against metal pipes in one corner of a cavernous warehouse being built in the foothills of Jerusalem. Far on the other side of the dim hall, two workers grapple with a pit of unfinished flooring. All the rest is empty space.

Just 25 workers now toil on the three-story building, where six months earlier, they numbered 125.

The missing workers are among some 200,000 Palestinians who used to commute daily from the West Bank, as well as 18,500 from Gaza, all now locked out of Israel since the start of the Gaza war over security concerns, leaving an economic hole on both sides of the border.

They include around 80,000 Palestinians specializing in iron work, flooring, form work and plastering, who normally do the hard initial labour at most Israeli construction sites.

For Palestinians, it means families have been abruptly deprived of income from laborers who can earn several times the wages in Israel that they would receive at home.

"I used to work well, and everything was fine. We were dependent on this work, with no other source of income," said Mohammad Dabous, who for years traveled each day from his village Nilin in the northern West Bank to work on building sites in Modiin, a city just across the border in Israel.

"People had financial responsibilities, payments, cheques, which all bounced back, whether for building or payments for cars, they are all in trouble," he told Reuters.

The loss of wages has compounded the economic impact from the war in Gaza and unrest in the West Bank. An International Labor Organization report this week said unemployment in the West Bank and Gaza is seen rising above 50% - with a total of 500,000 jobs lost.

The resolution text seen by Reuters says a quote "Immediate and sustained ceasefire" lasting roughly 6 weeks would protect civilians and allow for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the enclave where famine looms due to extreme food shortages.

For Israel, the move to seal the border following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israeli towns brought building to a shuddering halt. Residential construction fell by 95 percent late last year, contributing to an overall 19% slump in economic activity.

Other sectors, such as agriculture and services, were also hit, but not as much construction, which accounts for 6 percent of Israel's $500 billion economy.

The sector has since recovered somewhat, relying in part on workers shipped in from Asian countries, but 40 percent of construction is still shut down. That will drag down the overall economy by 2 percent-3 percent, depending on the pace at which replacement foreign workers arrive, said Adi Brender, the Bank of Israel's head of research. A halt to construction would worsen a housing shortage, contributing to inflation.

The warehouse being built in the Jerusalem foothills was supposed to be ready in December; now, the contractors, Limor Brothers, hope to finish by summer.

"Today, we're not looking to make a profit. We're looking to finish the projects and not lose more money than we've already lost since the start of the war," said the contractor's manager of personnel and logistics, Ahmad Sharha.

Contractors say they are bleeding money and worried about fines from clients for missing deadlines. Wages for workers that are still available have as much as doubled.

"Every day, every week, contractors are failing, or they're stopping to work in the sector by their own decision," said Raul Srugo, president of the Israel Builders Association.

Israel is fast-tracking the recruitment of tens of thousands of foreign workers, with a quota of 65,000 authorized to come from countries such as India, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan.

There is also early talk of letting Palestinians return. Some Israeli security officials worry that the loss of earnings in the West Bank could be making instability there worse.

A "limited pilot" for allowing in Palestinians will be discussed by the cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"The estimate is that the Palestinian workers will return; the question is when and how many," said Yehuda Morgenstern, Director General of the Construction and Housing Ministry. "Even if all the Palestinians return, we still need more working hands."

If Palestinian workers are allowed back, they will undergo more scrutiny and checks at border crossings even more onerous than before, said one Israeli security official.

Some Israeli hardliners remain opposed, including municipal leaders.

"Bringing those workers into Israel means risking the lives of my residents, and I am not ready for that," said Avi Elkabatz, mayor of Afula, a small city in the north. "There are many solutions for bringing in foreign workers from different countries without endangering the lives of Israeli citizens."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinian

Worker

Building

Gaza

Hamas

War

LBCI Next
US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis
Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11

Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08

Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Israel: More than 12,000 Hamas militants killed in Gaza war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:42

UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is 'beyond desperate'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:20

Israeli troops capture hundreds of fighters in Gaza hospital

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-20

Alaa Moussa to LBCI: The Quintet Committee focuses on common ground, not presidential names

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-12

Gaza conflict claims 'staggering' number of children: UNRWA chief reveals toll

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24

Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-08

Security concerns rise: UNIFIL in communication with both sides of the Blue Line

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:37

Arab League chief: Two Palestinian parties cannot govern West Bank and Gaza

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More