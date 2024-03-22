UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is 'beyond desperate'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 07:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is &#39;beyond desperate&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is 'beyond desperate'

On Friday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called the situation in northern Gaza "beyond desperate."

In a post on X, the UNRWA said that its staff visited the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the devastated region.

It added, "Fuel and medical supplies were delivered, but aid is just a trickle. Food needs to reach the north now to avert famine."
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Situation

Northern

Gaza

Desperate

Israel

War

LBCI Next
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu
US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-19

UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-14

Houthis warn of escalation: Chasing Israeli ships in response to Gaza aggression

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06

Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary

LBCI
World News
09:58

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More