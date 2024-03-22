UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is 'beyond desperate'

On Friday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) called the situation in northern Gaza "beyond desperate."



In a post on X, the UNRWA said that its staff visited the Kamal Adwan Hospital in the devastated region.



It added, "Fuel and medical supplies were delivered, but aid is just a trickle. Food needs to reach the north now to avert famine."

The situation in north #Gaza is beyond desperate.@ScottAnderGaza met @UNRWA staff still working despite unspeakable challenges & visited Kamal Adwan Hospital.



Fuel & medical supplies were delivered, but aid is just a trickle. Food needs to reach the north NOW to avert famine. pic.twitter.com/O3Vt6n9xCV — UNRWA (@UNRWA) March 22, 2024