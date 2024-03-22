News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 08:35
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at talks aimed at ensuring more aid flows into Gaza, amid increasingly tense relations between the two allies over the six-month-old war with Hamas.
Blinken, on his sixth trip to the Middle East since the war broke out on October 7, has been engaged in an intense round of diplomacy since arriving in the region on Wednesday, meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and foreign ministers and officials from Arab nations in Cairo on Thursday.
Parallel meetings are also taking place in Doha on Friday aimed at securing a ceasefire in the conflict.
The top US diplomat's latest visit to Israel comes at a time of strained ties between the two countries, with US President Joe Biden calling Israel's campaign in Gaza "over the top" and saying it has had too great a toll on civilian lives.
Blinken said he would address the growing gap between the two countries in his one-on-one conversation Netanyahu. He is also set to meet with the Israeli war cabinet.
Blinken will push Netanyahu to take urgent steps to allow more aid into the densely-populated enclave, where mass death from famine is imminent, according to the United Nations.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Blinken
US
Aid
Gaza
Talks
Israel
Netanyahu
Next
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is 'beyond desperate'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-13
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
World News
2024-03-13
Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel
0
World News
2024-03-06
US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid
World News
2024-03-06
US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27
Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu
0
World News
02:47
US puts pressure on Israel with Gaza truce resolution as Qatar talks continue
World News
02:47
US puts pressure on Israel with Gaza truce resolution as Qatar talks continue
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06
Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary
0
World News
09:58
Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition
World News
09:58
Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-10
US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
Middle East News
2024-03-10
US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
2024-03-19
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
0
Middle East News
08:42
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
Middle East News
08:42
Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:44
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited
Press Highlights
03:44
Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges
3
Press Highlights
04:06
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
Press Highlights
04:06
Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets
5
Lebanon Economy
03:29
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:29
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
6
Middle East News
06:58
Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley
Middle East News
06:58
Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East
8
World News
02:37
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
World News
02:37
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More