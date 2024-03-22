Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 08:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Blinken to push for more aid for Gaza in talks with Netanyahu

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at talks aimed at ensuring more aid flows into Gaza, amid increasingly tense relations between the two allies over the six-month-old war with Hamas.

Blinken, on his sixth trip to the Middle East since the war broke out on October 7, has been engaged in an intense round of diplomacy since arriving in the region on Wednesday, meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia and foreign ministers and officials from Arab nations in Cairo on Thursday.

Parallel meetings are also taking place in Doha on Friday aimed at securing a ceasefire in the conflict.

The top US diplomat's latest visit to Israel comes at a time of strained ties between the two countries, with US President Joe Biden calling Israel's campaign in Gaza "over the top" and saying it has had too great a toll on civilian lives.

Blinken said he would address the growing gap between the two countries in his one-on-one conversation Netanyahu. He is also set to meet with the Israeli war cabinet.

Blinken will push Netanyahu to take urgent steps to allow more aid into the densely-populated enclave, where mass death from famine is imminent, according to the United Nations.



Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Blinken

US

Aid

Gaza

Talks

Israel

Netanyahu

LBCI Next
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
UNRWA: Situation in northern Gaza is 'beyond desperate'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-13

Blinken: Protecting civilians and providing Gaza aid must be a 'priority' for Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

US-Jordan diplomatic talks: Safadi and Blinken prioritize Gaza ceasefire and humanitarian aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:27

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks with Netanyahu

LBCI
World News
02:47

US puts pressure on Israel with Gaza truce resolution as Qatar talks continue

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06

Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary

LBCI
World News
09:58

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More