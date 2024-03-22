Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Russia and China used their veto power on Friday in the United Nations Security Council against a US draft resolution that supported calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, linked to the release of hostages held in the sector.



The resolution received support from 11 out of the 15 Council members, but it was rejected by three countries: China, Russia, Algeria, and Guyana, who abstained from voting.



The Russian delegate believed that Washington's resolution, an ally of Israel, was "hypocritical" and did not directly call for an end to the ongoing war that has been continuing for over five months.



AFP