Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Russia and China used their veto power on Friday in the United Nations Security Council against a US draft resolution that supported calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, linked to the release of hostages held in the sector.

The resolution received support from 11 out of the 15 Council members, but it was rejected by three countries: China, Russia, Algeria, and Guyana, who abstained from voting.

The Russian delegate believed that Washington's resolution, an ally of Israel, was "hypocritical" and did not directly call for an end to the ongoing war that has been continuing for over five months.

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Veto

Russia

China

Security Council

US

Resolution

Ceasefire

Gaza

LBCI Next
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20

US vetoes draft UN Security Council resolution on Israel-Hamas war, blocking demand for immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-23

US Ambassador's visit: MP Moawad's push for Resolution 1701 and Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-02-21

China considers US veto 'will increase the situation's danger' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-19

US suggests UN resolution in support of temporary ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17

Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:06

Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary

LBCI
World News
09:58

Spain, Ireland, Malta, Slovenia agree to work towards Palestinian state recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:14

Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-10

US, UK, French military shoot down Houthi drones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-19

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:42

Egypt frees last of Al Jazeera journalists it had detained

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38

Russia and China veto US resolution to a ceasefire in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:44

Qatar invites Hezbollah to Doha: Decision awaited

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Revival of Housing Loans in Lebanon: Opportunities and Challenges

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Schools signal over 50% fee hikes in 2024-2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Caught in the Crossfire: Tripoli's Struggle with Stray Bullets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:29

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:58

Israel announces confiscation of eight thousand dunums of land in the Jordan Valley

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Britain's Diplomatic Pressure and Israel's Security Dilemma: Navigating Complexities in the Middle East

LBCI
World News
02:37

Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More