Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 10:06
Netanyahu informs Blinken of determination to enter Rafah without US support if necessary
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel remains determined to send forces to the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where more than a million Palestinians reside, and will do so without US support if necessary.
Netanyahu added in a statement that he informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that there is no way to defeat the Hamas movement without entering Rafah.
"I told him that I hope we can do this with the support of the United States, but if we have to, we will do it on our own," he continued.
Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Rafah
War
Palestine
United States
Support
Australia, Britain warn of potentially devastating consequences of Israeli invasion of Rafah
EU leaders call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
