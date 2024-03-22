Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 10:17
High views
Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza
0min
Macron: France will work on a new resolution to ceasefire in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France would work on drafting a new resolution at the United Nations to ceasefire in Gaza after Russia and China exercised their veto power against a resolution proposed by the United States.

Macron said at the end of a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels, "After Russia and China exercised their veto power a few minutes ago, we will resume work on the French resolution in the Security Council and work with our American, European, and Arab partners to reach an agreement."

On Thursday, the French Foreign Ministry said it had begun drafting a resolution with diplomats, stating they would present a draft if the US resolution were not adopted.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Emmanuel Macron

France

Gaza

Ceasefire

Resolution

Security Council

Israel

War

