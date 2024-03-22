Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22 | 12:08
High views
Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Friday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip had surged to 32,070 and 74,298 wounded since the start of the war on October 7.

The ministry said in a statement, "82 martyrs and 110 injured arrived at hospitals" during the past 24 hours, noting that many victims are still under rubble or on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.



AFP
