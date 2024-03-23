Israel states 170 Gaza gunmen were killed in hospital raid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel states 170 Gaza gunmen were killed in hospital raid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel states 170 Gaza gunmen were killed in hospital raid

Israeli forces fighting in Gaza have killed more than 170 gunmen during their days-long raid at the Palestinian enclave's main hospital, the military said on Saturday.

Israeli troops entered Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in the early hours of Monday morning and have been combing through the sprawling complex, which the military says is connected to a tunnel network used as a base for Hamas and other Palestinian fighters.

"Thus far, the forces eliminated more than 170 terrorists in the area of the hospital, questioned over 800 suspects, and located numerous weapons and terror infrastructure," the military said.

Al Shifa, the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital before the war, is now one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in the north of the territory, and had also been housing displaced civilians.

More than 350 Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants have so far been detained at the hospital, the largest number captured at the same time since the war began in October, the military said on Thursday.

Hamas and medical staff deny that the hospital is used for military purposes or to shelter fighters.

In recent days, Hamas spokespeople have said that the dead announced in previous Israeli statements were not fighters but patients and displaced people and have accused Israel of war crimes.

The Israeli military, which has lost two soldiers in combat at the hospital, says it is preventing harm to civilians, patients and medical staff there.

Reuters has been unable to access the hospital and verify either account.

Israel faced heavy criticism last November when troops first raided the hospital. The troops uncovered tunnels there, which they said had been used as command and control centres by Hamas.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Gunmen

Hospital

Raid

Al Shifa

Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20

Israeli army kills 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Israeli army reports 50 Palestinian gunmen killed in fighting at Gaza's Shifa hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in Al Shifa hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israeli forces arrest Al Jazeera correspondent in Gaza hospital raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-13

Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-09

Miss Lebanon qualifies for Top 12 in Miss World pageant

LBCI
World News
07:30

Death toll in Moscow terrorist attack rises to 143

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05

Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:34

UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:18

Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Gaza's death toll exceeds 32,000 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More