Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

On Saturday, the Gaza Ministry of Health stated that five wounded people died after being besieged by the Israeli occupation in Al Shifa Hospital for the sixth consecutive day without water, food, or medical services.



It stated that the remaining individuals are in a very critical condition.



"The medical teams and the besieged patients appeal to all international organizations and the international community to urgently intervene to save their lives," said the Gaza Health Ministry in a statement posted on its Facebook page.