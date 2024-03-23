Palestinians are living through an 'endless nightmare,' says Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday that "Palestinians, including children, women, and men, are living through an endless nightmare," as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its sixth month.



During his visit to the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Guterres stated that he came to the Egyptian city of Rafah "bearing the voices of the vast majority of countries that are tired of what is happening" in Gaza, where "homes are demolished, families and entire generations are 'destroyed,' amid a famine besieging the residents."



AFP