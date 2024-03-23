Palestinians are living through an 'endless nightmare,' says Guterres

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23 | 08:50
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday that "Palestinians, including children, women, and men, are living through an endless nightmare," as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its sixth month.

During his visit to the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Guterres stated that he came to the Egyptian city of Rafah "bearing the voices of the vast majority of countries that are tired of what is happening" in Gaza, where "homes are demolished, families and entire generations are 'destroyed,' amid a famine besieging the residents."

AFP 
 
LBCI Next
Guterres describes blocking aid to Gaza as an infuriating behavior
Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry
