News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinians are living through an 'endless nightmare,' says Guterres
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinians are living through an 'endless nightmare,' says Guterres
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Saturday that "Palestinians, including children, women, and men, are living through an endless nightmare," as the war between Israel and Hamas approaches its sixth month.
During his visit to the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip, Guterres stated that he came to the Egyptian city of Rafah "bearing the voices of the vast majority of countries that are tired of what is happening" in Gaza, where "homes are demolished, families and entire generations are 'destroyed,' amid a famine besieging the residents."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United Nations
António Guterres
Palestinians
War
Israel
Hamas
Next
Guterres describes blocking aid to Gaza as an infuriating behavior
Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-08
Gaza war goals: Israel blames Hamas for stalling prisoner exchange amid Cairo's deal proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
UN rights chief: War crimes committed by all parties in Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29
UN rights chief: War crimes committed by all parties in Israel-Hamas conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:47
Guterres describes blocking aid to Gaza as an infuriating behavior
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:47
Guterres describes blocking aid to Gaza as an infuriating behavior
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:24
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46
Israel states 170 Gaza gunmen were killed in hospital raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46
Israel states 170 Gaza gunmen were killed in hospital raid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:03
ISIS releases photo of alleged attackers in Russia shooting incident
World News
10:03
ISIS releases photo of alleged attackers in Russia shooting incident
0
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-13
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-03
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
04:18
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
2
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
Press Highlights
01:18
Security situation set to persist amid Israeli intentions to push Hezbollah beyond the Blue Line
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
4
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
Press Highlights
02:43
Syrian minors in custody over alleged role in Al-Qassam Brigades member's assassination
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Lebanon's healthcare: Will hospitals adhere to the new tariffs?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
UN Resolution on ceasefire blocked: US faces opposition from Russia, China, and Algeria
7
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
02:18
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
8
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanon condemns 'terrorist act' in Moscow attack
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More