Guterres describes blocking aid to Gaza as an infuriating behavior

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to the Rafah crossing on Saturday that the stopping of detained relief trucks on the Egyptian side of the border with the Gaza Strip, where residents are suffering from hunger in a long line, is an infuriating act.



Guterres added that it is time for Israel to make a "firm commitment" to bring humanitarian goods into all parts of Gaza without restrictions.



He also called for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.



Guterres said the United Nations would continue to work with Egypt to "facilitate" the flow of aid to Gaza.



