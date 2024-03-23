Guterres: Global consensus that any ground incursion into Rafah will lead to humanitarian catastrophe

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that there is a clear international consensus that any ground attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza would result in a humanitarian catastrophe.



His remarks came during a press conference at the Egyptian El Arish Airport near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza after Israel reiterated its threat to launch a major military operation in Rafah, which is crowded with displaced persons, five months after the outbreak of the war.



Reuters