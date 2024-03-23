Israeli Foreign Minister accuses UN of being 'anti-Israel'

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the United Nations as a "hostile organization to Israel" on Saturday after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a ceasefire in the ongoing war in Gaza and spoke about the humanitarian situation during his visit to the Egyptian side of Rafah.



Katz said on the "X" platform, "Under his leadership, the United Nations has become an organization hostile to Semitism and hostile to Israel, sheltering and encouraging terrorism."



AFP