Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza

2024-03-23 | 11:44
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza

The Hamas Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday that nine people were killed and dozens injured when the Israeli army opened fire on them while waiting for aid trucks south of Gaza City.

The ministry said in a statement, "At least nine martyrs and dozens injured by the fire and shells of Israeli occupation army tanks as they were waiting for aid trucks at Kuwait roundabout," adding that the victims "were transferred to Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza."

AFP
