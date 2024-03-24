Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

2024-03-24 | 05:41
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 32226 Palestinians have been killed and 74518 others injured in the Israeli military campaign on the Strip since Oct. 7.

The ministry statement added that 84 Palestinians were killed and 106 injured in the past 24 hours.

Reuters
