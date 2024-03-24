News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Sunday that at least 32226 Palestinians have been killed and 74518 others injured in the Israeli military campaign on the Strip since Oct. 7.
The ministry statement added that 84 Palestinians were killed and 106 injured in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry. Israel
Attack
October 7
Hamas
War
Next
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Doha following Gaza truce talks
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23
Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,142 killed and 74,412 wounded since the outbreak of the war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:32
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:11
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Doha following Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:11
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Doha following Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:44
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:44
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
From Lebanon to the world: Meet Miss World's 1st Runner-up, Lebanese Yasmina Zaytoun
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
Press Highlights
2024-03-02
Spanish diplomat detained: Security incident in Beirut's southern suburb
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Chaos in Moscow: The Aftermath of the Attack
3
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Resurgence of ISIS-K: A Threat to Regional Stability
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
The Complex Negotiations: Israel's Demands and Internal Struggles
6
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
7
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
8
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More