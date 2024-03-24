CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Doha following Gaza truce talks

US intelligence chief William Burns and his Israeli counterpart David Barnea departed Doha late Saturday following talks on a temporary truce in Gaza and a hostage exchange, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.



The CIA and Mossad chiefs "departed Doha to brief their respective teams back home on the latest round” of talks, the source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions, adding negotiations had “focused on details and a ratio for the exchange of hostages and prisoners."







AFP