Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israel besieges two more Gaza hospitals, demands their evacuation

Israeli forces besieged two more Gaza hospitals on Sunday, pinning down medical teams under heavy gunfire, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, and Israel said it had captured 480 militants in continued clashes at Gaza's main Al Shifa hospital.

Israeli forces say hospitals in the Palestinian enclave where war has been raging for over five months have frequently been used as strongholds of Hamas militants harboring bases and weapons. Hames and medical staff deny this.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said one of its staff was killed when Israeli tanks suddenly pushed back into areas around Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis, amid heavy bombardment and gunfire.

Israeli armored forces sealed off Al-Amal Hospital and carried out extensive bulldozing operations in its vicinity, the Red Crescent said in a statement, adding: "All of our teams are in extreme danger at the moment and are completely immobilized."

It said Israeli forces were now demanding the complete evacuation of staff, patients, and displaced people from Al Amal's premises and were firing smoke bombs into the area to force out its occupants.

The Israeli military said its forces were hitting "infrastructure" in Khan Younis, used as gathering points for many militants. Hamas denies using hospitals for military ends and accuses Israel of war crimes against civilian targets.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said dozens of patients and medical staffers had been detained by Israeli forces at Al Shifa in Gaza City in the enclave's north that has been under Israeli control for a week.

Al Shifa is one of the few healthcare facilities even partially operational in north Gaza, and - like others - had also been housing some of the nearly 2 million civilians - over 80 percent of Gaza's population - displaced by the war.

Reuters has been unable to access Gaza's contested hospital areas and verify accounts by either side.

Khan Younis residents said Israeli tanks also advanced in a western neighborhood near Nasser Hospital under cover of heavy fire from the air and ground.

In Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town on the Egyptian border town that has become the last refuge for half of Gaza's uprooted population, an Israeli air strike on a house killed seven people, health officials said.

Reuters






Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hospital

Al Shifa Hospital

Nasser Hospital

Khan Younis

Rafah

War

Besiege

Evacuation

LBCI Next
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Doha following Gaza truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-23

Five wounded people die in Al Shifa Hospital amid siege by Israeli forces: Gaza Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20

Israeli army kills 90 gunmen at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-26

Guterres warns that an Israeli attack on Rafah would mean "the end of humanitarian aid programs" in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12

Gaza Health Ministry: 67 casualties reach hospitals after Israeli strikes on Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59

Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08

UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:11

CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Doha following Gaza truce talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-17

Lebanon rejects Israel's 'intensifying attacks' to drag it into war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More