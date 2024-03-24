News
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday in Cairo that delivering the necessary aid to famine-threatened Gaza "requires Israel removing the remaining obstacles and chokepoints to relief."
Guterres repeated his call for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" to alleviate "the plight of Palestinian children, women and men struggling to survive the nightmare in Gaza" during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.
Guterres, who also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, called the Rafah border crossing and Egypt's al-Arish airport where assistance is sent "essential arteries for life-saving aid into Gaza."
"But those arteries are clogged," he said, with massive lines of trucks piled up on the Egyptian side, only trickling in as the humanitarian situation worsens.
AFP
