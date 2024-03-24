Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24 | 11:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza

The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Sunday Israel had informed the UN that it will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza.

"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Lazzarini

UNRWA

Israel

Food

Convoys

Gaza

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07

UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-27

Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:24

Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08

UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19

The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26

Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-03-23

Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:34

Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
02:50

US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More