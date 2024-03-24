News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24 | 11:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza
The head of the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) said on Sunday Israel had informed the UN that it will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza.
"This is outrageous and makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine. These restrictions must be lifted," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said on social media platform X.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Lazzarini
UNRWA
Israel
Food
Convoys
Gaza
Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-07
UN expert: Israel is destroying Gaza's food system in 'starvation' tactic
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17
Lazzarini: Israel is out to destroy UNRWA
0
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war
Middle East News
2024-01-27
Israel seeks to ensure that UNRWA has no role in Gaza after war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:24
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
14:24
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-26
Actor Fadi Ibrahim passes away, leaving behind a legacy
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
2
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
3
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
4
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
5
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
6
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
8
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More