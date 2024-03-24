News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24 | 12:08
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel has prevented thousands of Christians from the occupied West Bank from accessing Jerusalem to participate in the celebration of Palm Sunday, according to the WAFA news agency.
At the same time, Israeli forces imposed strict military measures at checkpoints surrounding the city of Jerusalem and in the vicinity of the Old City.
Israeli authorities require Palestinians, both Muslims and Christians, to obtain special permits to cross their military checkpoints surrounding the holy city and to access places of worship.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Block
Access
Jerusalem
West Bank
Christians
Palm Sunday
Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Hamas Health Ministry: 9 killed and dozens injured by Israeli fire while awaiting aid in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-22
Israel approves new parcel of West Bank land for settlement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Israeli strike in West Bank kills three Palestinian fighters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18
Israel blocks UNRWA chief from entering Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Israeli army blocks medical teams from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque on first Friday of Ramadan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Israeli army blocks medical teams from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque on first Friday of Ramadan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:24
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
News Bulletin Reports
14:24
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59
Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:59
Lazzarini: Israel will no longer approve UNRWA food convoys to north of Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56
German foreign minister travels to Middle East, calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:08
UN chief says aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-03-15
Eight migrants drown in Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast
Middle East News
2024-03-15
Eight migrants drown in Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast
0
Sports News
2024-03-21
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0
Sports News
2024-03-21
2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers: The match's first half ends with the Australian team leading the Lebanese team 1-0
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-05
Israel's right-wing politics: Analyzing the extremism behind the nuclear Gaza statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Blinken and El-Sisi discuss ceasefire negotiations in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21
Blinken and El-Sisi discuss ceasefire negotiations in Cairo
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
Press Highlights
02:45
Brigadier General arrested amid suspicions of drug network involvement
2
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
3
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
Lebanon News
07:47
Israeli drone targets car in Western Beqaa
4
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
Press Highlights
02:00
MP Fadi Karam stresses Hezbollah's responsibility for war compensation amid political wrangling
5
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
Press Highlights
01:34
Bkerké meeting sparks concerns over presidential consensus efforts
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
7
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
Press Highlights
02:26
MP Farid Boustany calls for political cohesion amid Lebanon's challenges
8
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Middle East News
02:50
US forces engage six Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles over Red Sea
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More