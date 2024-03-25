UN chief: There is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 03:50
UN chief: There is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed
UN chief: There is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a visit to Jordan on Monday that there is growing international consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.

"We see a growing consensus emerging in the international community to tell the Israelis that the ceasefire is needed, and I also see a growing consensus, I heard in the US, I heard from the European Union, not to mention, of course, the Muslim world, to tell clearly to Israelis that any ground invasion of Rafah could mean a humanitarian disaster," Guterres told a news conference.

Reuters
 
