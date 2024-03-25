News
Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 04:31
Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution
On Monday, China announced its support for a new resolution before the United Nations Security Council demanding an "immediate" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, days after it used its veto with Russia during the voting on a US resolution on the same matter.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, "China supports this resolution and congratulates Algeria and other countries for their diligent work in this matter."
He added, "We hope that the Security Council will adopt it as soon as possible and send a strong message to halt the fighting."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
China
Beijing
Gaza
Ceasefire
Resolution
War
Hamas
Israel
