News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian medics say Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 06:44
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Palestinian medics say Israel kills dozens in Gaza attacks
Israel's military killed dozens of people in new attacks in Gaza, Palestinian medics said on Monday, and its forces maintained a blockade of two hospitals where they say Hamas militants are hiding.
As Israel pressed on with its offensive, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there was a growing international consensus around telling Israel a ceasefire was needed and that an assault on Rafah would cause a humanitarian disaster.
Rafah, the last refuge for over a million Palestinians on the Gaza Strip's southern border with Egypt, was among cities that came under fire in the latest attacks.
Palestinian medics said 30 people had been killed in the previous 24 hours in Rafah, whose population has been swollen by displaced Palestinians escaping fighting elsewhere in Gaza after more than five months of war.
"Every bombing that takes place in Rafah, we fear the tanks will come in. The past 24 hours were one of the worst days since we moved into Rafah," said Abu Khaled, a father of seven, who declined to give his full name for fear of reprisals.
"In Rafah, we live in fear, we are hungry, we are homeless, and our future is unknown. With no ceasefire in sight, we might end up dead or displaced somewhere else, maybe north and maybe south (to Egypt)," he told Reuters via a chat app.
Dozens of Palestinians took part in rallies and attended funerals early on Monday after an Israeli airstrike killed 18 Palestinians in one house in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, the Palestinians medics and witnesses said.
Israeli forces were also besieging Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals in the southern city of Khan Younis, Palestinian witnesses said, a week after entering Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the main hospital in the Strip.
Israel says hospitals in Gaza are used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas as bases and has released videos and pictures supporting the assertion. Hamas and medical staff deny this and did not say whether any fighters were among those killed in the latest attacks.
The Israeli military said in a statement on Monday that its forces were "continuing to conduct precise operational activity in the Shifa Hospital area while preventing harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment."
It said its forces had detained 500 people affiliated with Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad and had located weapons in the area. The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said hundreds of patients and medical staff had been detained at Al Shifa.
Israel's military also said its forces continued "precisely targeted raids on terror infrastructure in Al-Amal" and that "20 terrorists were eliminated in the Al Amal area over the past day in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes".
Reuters has been unable to access Gaza's contested hospital areas and verify accounts by either side.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Palestinian
Attacks
Gaza
Medics
War
Hamas
Next
Gaza's death toll rises to 32,333 since the war's outbreak
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-24
Gaza Health Ministry: 32,226 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-20
Ministry of Health in Gaza: 31,923 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:22
Guterres: UNRWA a 'lifeline of hope' for Palestinian refugees
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:22
Guterres: UNRWA a 'lifeline of hope' for Palestinian refugees
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Gaza's death toll rises to 32,333 since the war's outbreak
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:10
Gaza's death toll rises to 32,333 since the war's outbreak
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
0
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22
Lebanese detainees in UAE: A decade of legal uncertainty
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Challenges in reaching political solution: US proposal for border area relies on 'partial' Resolution 1701 implementation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
Lebanon News
10:10
Four wounded in Israeli bombing on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, Hezbollah responds
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Israel blocks access to Jerusalem for West Bank Christians on Palm Sunday
3
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
Press Highlights
01:40
Lebanese Presidential elections postponed until after Eid al-Fitr
4
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
Press Highlights
02:23
Exploring Lebanon's presidential path: Three key initiatives unveiled
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
News Bulletin Reports
14:28
Day of mourning: Insights on Russia's terror attack
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30
Israel warns 4 European countries against Palestinian statehood recognition
7
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
World News
05:01
Swiss regulator FINMA reports serious violation at Banque Audi (Suisse) SA
8
Press Highlights
01:55
Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative
Press Highlights
01:55
Ahmad Rustom highlights progress and challenges in national dialogue initiative
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More