The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,333 and the number of injured to 74,694 since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on October 7.



The ministry also said in a statement, "107 martyrs and 176 injuries were admitted to hospitals" in the past 24 hours, noting that many of the victims are still under the rubble or on the roads, and emergency and civil defense teams cannot reach them.



AFP