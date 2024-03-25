Gaza's death toll rises to 32,333 since the war's outbreak

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 07:10
High views
Gaza's death toll rises to 32,333 since the war's outbreak

The Hamas Health Ministry announced on Monday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,333 and the number of injured to 74,694 since the start of the war between Israel and the movement on October 7.

The ministry also said in a statement, "107 martyrs and 176 injuries were admitted to hospitals" in the past 24 hours, noting that many of the victims are still under the rubble or on the roads, and emergency and civil defense teams cannot reach them.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Death Toll

War

Hamas

Israel

Attacks

Hospitals

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

