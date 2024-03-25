Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 09:32
High views
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
0min
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza

The non-governmental organization "Handicap International" has estimated that at least three thousand unexploded bombs out of 45 thousand were launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip between October 7th and mid-January, according to a warning from an official in this organization on Monday.

The Deputy Director of International Operations at the organization, Jean-Pierre Delomier, told Radio France Internationale, "There are 3,000 unexploded bombs out of these 45 thousand bombs, and those will pose an additional danger, especially to civilians when it is time to deploy humanitarian aid."

This number, estimated by the Mine Action Area of Responsibility, a working group composed of non-governmental organizations active in the area, including "Handicap International," covers the period between October 7th and mid-January while Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip continues.
 
UNSC to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
