UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios

According to a draft resolution obtained, the American news website Axios reported on Monday that the UN Security Council will vote on a resolution urging a prompt ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, seeking an "unconditional release" of all hostages.

It said that the US is not predicted to veto the resolution and will likely abstain, citing two senior UN diplomats, "which gives it a strong chance of being the first ceasefire resolution adopted by the council after four previous failures."
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Resolution

Axios

UN

Security Council

Gaza

Ramadan

Hostages

LBCI Next
UNSC to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution
Hamas negotiations: Israeli cabinet weighs US proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:46

United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31

Beijing announces its 'support' for the new Gaza ceasefire resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:02

UNSC to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Washington announces Friday's vote at UN on resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
12:10

US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53

Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35

Netanyahu cancels delegation to Washington after UN vote on Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-28

Diplomatic emphasis: Mikati calls for action to stop Israeli aggression in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Mossad Chief meets mediators in Qatar to reach agreement on Gaza hostages

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-03-22

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More