UN Security Council to vote on Gaza ceasefire resolution for Ramadan: Axios

According to a draft resolution obtained, the American news website Axios reported on Monday that the UN Security Council will vote on a resolution urging a prompt ceasefire in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan, seeking an "unconditional release" of all hostages.



It said that the US is not predicted to veto the resolution and will likely abstain, citing two senior UN diplomats, "which gives it a strong chance of being the first ceasefire resolution adopted by the council after four previous failures."