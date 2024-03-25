Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that if the United States does not veto the UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire on Monday, he will cancel the White House's meetings with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.



Dermer and Hanegbi's trip to Washington came after US President Joe Biden asked Netanyahu during a phone call last week to send a delegation to discuss alternatives to a major Israeli army operation in Rafah.