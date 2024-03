United Nations Security Council adopts ceasefire draft resolution in the Gaza Strip

The United Nations Security Council on Monday demanded an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages after the United States abstained from voting.



Fourteen countries backed the draft resolution put forward by the non-permanent members of the country.

UN Chief, Antonio Guterres, posted on X that, "This resolution must be implemented. Failure would be unforgivable."



The Security Council also called for "the urgent need to increase aid to Gaza, and the removal of all obstacles to its delivery."