Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal

In a press release on Monday, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, welcomed the United Nations Security Council's call today for an immediate ceasefire.



The statement emphasized "the necessity of achieving a permanent cessation of hostilities that would lead to the withdrawal of all Zionist forces from the Gaza Strip and the return of displaced persons to their homes."



The movement also affirmed its readiness to engage in a prisoner exchange process immediately, which would result in the release of detainees held by both sides.



In the context of the resolution, Hamas reiterated the importance of freedom of movement for Palestinian citizens and the entry of all humanitarian necessities to all areas of the Gaza Strip, including heavy equipment for rubble removal to enable the burial of martyrs who have remained under the rubble for months.



Hamas urges the Security Council to pressure the occupation to commit to a ceasefire and to halt the genocide and ethnic cleansing against our people.



Furthermore, Hamas reaffirms the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, as well as the right of return and self-determination, in accordance with international resolutions and international law.



Hamas also mentioned that "it appreciates the efforts of Algeria and all countries in the Security Council that have supported and continue to support Palestinians, working towards ending the aggression and Zionist genocide war."