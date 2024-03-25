Israel will not stop Gaza war without hostage release: Defense Minister

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced from Washington on Monday that Israel will not cease its war in Gaza as long as Hamas does not release the hostages, following the United Nations Security Council's vote in favor of an "immediate ceasefire."



Gallant stated before a meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "We have no moral justification to halt the war as long as there are hostages in Gaza."



AFP