Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's unity government

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 14:34
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's unity government
Israeli minister resigns from Netanyahu's unity government

Israeli minister Gideon Saar said on Monday he had resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's emergency unity government after he was not included in the highest-level war cabinet.

Saar joined the unity government along with several other members of the opposition after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack. His departure, along with another of his allies, is not expected to affect the stability of Netanyahu's government, which still controls a clear majority in parliament.

