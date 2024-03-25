White House: We do not see plans for Israeli invasion on Rafah in coming days

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-25 | 15:26
High views
White House: We do not see plans for Israeli invasion on Rafah in coming days
0min
White House: We do not see plans for Israeli invasion on Rafah in coming days

The White House said today, Monday, that it does not see indications or plans for an Israeli invasion of the city of Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt, in the coming days.

White House spokesperson John Kirby added to journalists, "We haven't seen any indication that the Israelis are imminently getting ready to conduct a ground operation in Rafah."

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

Israel

Invasion

Rafah

Gaza

John Kirby

UN chief: There is growing consensus to tell Israel that a ceasefire is needed
UNSC to vote on new Gaza ceasefire resolution
