White House: We do not see plans for Israeli invasion on Rafah in coming days

The White House said today, Monday, that it does not see indications or plans for an Israeli invasion of the city of Rafah, located in the southernmost part of the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt, in the coming days.



White House spokesperson John Kirby added to journalists, "We haven't seen any indication that the Israelis are imminently getting ready to conduct a ground operation in Rafah."



Reuters