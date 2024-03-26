Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 02:36
High views
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran's official Press TV reported.

Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

It will be Haniyeh's second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Monday's resolution a "positive step."

"A more important step is effective action for its implementation," said Kanaani.

Hamas welcomed the UN resolution but said the ceasefire needs to be permanent.

The United States abstained from the UN vote, sparking a spat with its ally Israel.

Reuters
