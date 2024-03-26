News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 02:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Tehran on Tuesday to meet Iranian officials, a day after the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group, Iran's official Press TV reported.
Iran has backed Hamas in the nearly six-month war with Israel that has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza.
It will be Haniyeh's second visit to Iran since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called Monday's resolution a "positive step."
"A more important step is effective action for its implementation," said Kanaani.
Hamas welcomed the UN resolution but said the ceasefire needs to be permanent.
The United States abstained from the UN vote, sparking a spat with its ally Israel.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Ismail Haniyeh
Tehran
Iran
Gaza
War
Israel
Hamas
October 7
Ceasefire
Next
US CENTCOM executes humanitarian airdrop in northern Gaza
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:57
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
14:57
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-11
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
World News
2024-03-11
Oscars red carpet: Celebrities unite for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Gaza ceasefire talks continue, Mossad officials remain in Doha
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Seven Gazans drown trying to get aid dropped by planes into the sea: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Seven Gazans drown trying to get aid dropped by planes into the sea: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:47
US CENTCOM executes humanitarian airdrop in northern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:47
US CENTCOM executes humanitarian airdrop in northern Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:15
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:15
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
Lebanon News
2024-03-09
Nahas to LBCI: Obstructing presidential election's a fundamental reason halting IMF path
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Handicap International warns of thousands of unexploded bombs in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
0
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Safety concerns: Interference with Lebanon's navigation system causes 'panic' on flight to Beirut
2
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
Press Highlights
01:15
From the inside: Hezbollah's take on southern Lebanon's renewed tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
News Bulletin Reports
13:59
Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
Lebanon News
08:26
Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation
5
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
World News
07:35
French PM: France raises terror alert warning to highest level
6
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
Lebanon News
16:58
Strike claims two lives in Mays al-Jabal, NNA reports
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18
Netanyahu's warning to Biden: Ceasefire veto or canceled Washington talks
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:53
Hamas welcomes ceasefire draft resolution, affirms readiness to engage in prisoner deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More