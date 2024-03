US CENTCOM executes humanitarian airdrop in northern Gaza

US Central Command (CENTCOM) executed an airdrop of vital humanitarian aid into northern Gaza on Monday.



The mission aims to provide essential relief to civilians enduring the repercussions of the ongoing conflict in the region.



The coordinated effort involved two C-17 US Air Force aircraft and specialized US Army soldiers proficient in the aerial delivery of humanitarian assistance supplies.



Over northern Gaza, the US C-17s deployed more than "46,000 US meals ready to eat (MREs), allowing for civilian access to the critical aid," according to CENTCOM on X.



"The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries," CENTCOM stated.

March 25



at 12:10 p.m. (Gaza time)



