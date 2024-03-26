Seven Gazans drown trying to get aid dropped by planes into the sea: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 06:36
High views
Seven Gazans drown trying to get aid dropped by planes into the sea: Health Ministry
Seven Gazans drown trying to get aid dropped by planes into the sea: Health Ministry

The Hamas Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed on Tuesday that seven Gazans were killed while trying to bring aid that was dropped by planes through parachutes and fell into the sea.

The ministry said that one of them died at dawn on Tuesday "as a result of drowning in the sea in the northern Gaza Strip," while the other six drowned on Monday while "trying to obtain aid dropped by planes in the sea." 

Six others were injured during the same incident.



