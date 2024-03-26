Hamas urges end to Gaza aid airdrops, more land crossings

2024-03-26 | 07:46
Hamas urges end to Gaza aid airdrops, more land crossings
Hamas urges end to Gaza aid airdrops, more land crossings

Hamas called for an end to aid airdrops into Gaza on Tuesday after it said 12 people drowned and seven were killed trying to reach the food packages.

"We call for an immediate end to airdrop operations, and we demand the immediate and rapid opening of land crossings to allow humanitarian aid to reach our Palestinian people," said the militant group.

The deaths happened in the starving north of the besieged territory on Monday, with people rushing to collect packages dropped from planes along Gaza's Mediterranean coast.



AFP
 
