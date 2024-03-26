News
UNRWA says it has funds to run operations until end-May
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 08:38
UNRWA says it has funds to run operations until end-May
The UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) has sufficient funds to run its operations until the end of May after many donors paused their funding over Israeli accusations that some staff took part in Hamas' October 7 attack, UNRWA's head said on Tuesday.
"What I can say today is that we can run our operation until the end of May, whereas a month ago I had just the visibility for the next week or two weeks," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told Reuters in Geneva
"But that shows also how bad the financial situation of the organization is."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Funds
Operations
Aid
Gaza
Palestinians
