German Foreign Minister: Humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 11:42
German Foreign Minister: Humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Tuesday that international organizations should be able to deliver aid to Gaza without obstacles, adding that the situation there is like hell for civilians who struggle to meet their daily needs.
Baerbock, during her visit to the Middle East, where she met with Israeli and Palestinian officials, stated, "The humanitarian situation in Gaza is hell."
She further emphasized during her visit to Tel Aviv that "International organizations must be able to provide vital assistance without obstacles," noting that Germany has increased its funding for the World Food Programme by an additional 10 million euros ($10.8 million).
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Germany
Foreign Minister
Humanitarian Crisis
Gaza
Aid
Israel
War
Next
Hamas tells mediators it will stick to original position on Gaza ceasefire
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
Previous
