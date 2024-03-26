US Defense Secretary: Protecting Palestinians a moral imperative

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 13:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Defense Secretary: Protecting Palestinians a moral imperative
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Defense Secretary: Protecting Palestinians a moral imperative

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday it was a moral and strategic imperative to protect Palestinian civilians in the war between Israel and Hamas and that the humanitarian catastrophe in besieged Gaza was getting worse.

Austin was speaking at the start of a meeting with Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon as relations between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sank to a wartime low.

"In Gaza today, the number of civilian casualties is far too high and the amount of humanitarian aid is far too low," Austin said.

"Gaza is suffering a humanitarian catastrophe and the situation is getting even worse," Austin said, using more forceful language than he has in the past on the crisis.

He added that he and Gallant would discuss how to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Their meeting takes place after Netanyahu on Monday canceled a separate visit to Washington by two of his most senior aides who were due to hear US ideas about operational alternatives.

Austin said he would discuss alternate approaches to targeting Hamas militants in Rafah.

Austin said that the security bond between Israel and the United States was "unshakeable."

"The United States is Israel's closest friend and that won't change," he added.




Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

Defense

Secretary

Lloyd Austin

Palestinians

Imperative

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
Hamas tells mediators it will stick to original position on Gaza ceasefire
Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-25

Jake Sullivan discusses Gaza crisis with Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
World News
2024-02-12

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in critical care unit for monitoring

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

US National Security advisor meets Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:38

Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:09

Israeli military confirms death of Hamas Deputy Military Commander Marwan Issa

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

US National Security advisor meets Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:20

White House: The US will continue airdropping aid in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-28

Al-Qassam Brigades: We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy adheres to it, and we call on the mediators to pressure the occupation to adhere to all its provisions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

US National Security advisor meets Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-21

Amid regional tensions, Quintet Ambassadors ponder Lebanon's political future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Mikati meets with Caretaker Interior Minister and LAF Commander, discusses security, Budget, and community initiatives

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More