US says Israel's statement that Security Council resolution hindered hostage talks is inaccurate

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 13:55
US says Israel&#39;s statement that Security Council resolution hindered hostage talks is inaccurate
US says Israel's statement that Security Council resolution hindered hostage talks is inaccurate

The spokesperson for the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, stated on Tuesday that Israel's assertion that the UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas obstructs hostage negotiations is inaccurate and unfair.

He told reporters that Hamas's response to the proposal for releasing hostages was prepared before the United Nations Security Council vote on Monday, not after it. He also stated that the United States will continue working to try to repatriate the hostages to their homeland.

