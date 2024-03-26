White House: The US will continue airdropping aid in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 14:20
White House: The US will continue airdropping aid in Gaza
White House: The US will continue airdropping aid in Gaza

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council announced Tuesday that the United States "will continue" airdropping humanitarian aid in Gaza, following Hamas' call to halt these operations after incidents of drowning and stampedes resulting in the deaths of 18 people.

The spokesperson stated that "airdropping aid using parachutes is one of the many means we employ to provide much-needed assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza on time, and we will continue to do so," alongside "working tirelessly to ensure the delivery of more humanitarian aid via land routes."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States. White House

Aid

Gaza

Hamas leader Haniyeh to travel to Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials
UN rapporteur accuses Israel of committing multiple 'acts of genocide' in Gaza
