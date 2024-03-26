News
Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26 | 15:38
Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza
The Hamas Ministry of Health reported that 12 individuals, including children, were killed when an Israeli warplane targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family in the Al-Mawasi area, located approximately 30 kilometers south of Gaza City, on Tuesday evening.
The ministry stated, ''12 martyrs, including children, fell victim to an airstrike targeting one of the tents housing displaced persons for Al-Madhoun family in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis.''
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Israel
Airstrike
Warplane
Tent
Displaced People
Gaza
Khan Yunis
