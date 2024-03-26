Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza

The Hamas Ministry of Health reported that 12 individuals, including children, were killed when an Israeli warplane targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family in the Al-Mawasi area, located approximately 30 kilometers south of Gaza City, on Tuesday evening.



The ministry stated, ''12 martyrs, including children, fell victim to an airstrike targeting one of the tents housing displaced persons for Al-Madhoun family in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis.''



AFP