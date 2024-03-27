Rocket attack kills factory worker in northern Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27 | 05:02
LBCI
Rocket attack kills factory worker in northern Israel
0min
Rocket attack kills factory worker in northern Israel

Emergency services reported that the rocket attack fired from southern Lebanon, as confirmed by the Israeli ambulance service on Wednesday, resulted in the death of a factory worker in a town in northern Israel near the Lebanese border.
 
The Magen David Adom ambulance service stated that the man was rescued from the wreckage of the factory in the town of Qiryat Shemona, suffering from severe injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Rocket Attack

Israel

Lebanon

Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid
Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza
