Rocket attack kills factory worker in northern Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27 | 05:02
Rocket attack kills factory worker in northern Israel
Emergency services reported that the rocket attack fired from southern Lebanon, as confirmed by the Israeli ambulance service on Wednesday, resulted in the death of a factory worker in a town in northern Israel near the Lebanese border.
The Magen David Adom ambulance service stated that the man was rescued from the wreckage of the factory in the town of Qiryat Shemona, suffering from severe injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Rocket Attack
Israel
Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon's 22 complaints: Confronting Israeli aggression at the UNSC
0
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Escalation risks: Perspectives from Israel and Lebanon amidst Gaza ceasefire discussions
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-25
PM Mikati welcomes UN Gaza ceasefire resolution, calls for action against Israeli 'aggression' in south Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:57
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:38
Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:38
Airstrike targets displaced people tent in Al-Mawasi, Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
0
World News
2024-03-23
ISIS releases photo of alleged attackers in Russia shooting incident
World News
2024-03-23
ISIS releases photo of alleged attackers in Russia shooting incident
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
Press Highlights
2024-03-23
Lebanese army takes strict measures in Tripoli amid security incidents
0
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
Lebanon News
09:23
Israeli airstrikes target Ras Baalbek
2
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
Lebanon News
02:00
Refuting rumors: Hezbollah's response to Rmaych rocket claims
3
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:21
Hezbollah condemns Israeli attack on medical center in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrike on Baalbek’s western outskirts
5
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
Lebanon News
01:38
Seven volunteers martyred in Israeli attack on medical center in Habbariyeh
6
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
Lebanon News
03:19
Hezbollah strikes back: Rockets target Israeli settlement in retaliation
7
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
Lebanon News
06:42
Ogero employees announce continued service outages and potential strike
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Calls for ceasefire: Israeli government in turmoil amid stalled negotiations
