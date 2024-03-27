Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid

2024-03-27 | 06:01
Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid
Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid

Three Palestinians were killed and four others wounded by Israeli fire during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin overnight, the Palestinian health ministry said on Wednesday.

Reuters
 
