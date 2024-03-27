News
Videos
Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27 | 06:51
Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th
The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that at least 32,490 Palestinians have been killed and 74,889 injured in the Israeli military attack on the territory since October 7th.
The ministry's statement further revealed that 76 Palestinians were killed and 102 injured in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Palestine
Gaza
Death Toll
Hamas
Israel
War
Attack
Israeli attacks on Rafah raise fear assault could begin
Three Palestinians killed in Jenin during Israeli raid
