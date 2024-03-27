Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-27 | 06:51
Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th
0min
Hamas Ministry of Health: Death toll in Gaza rises to 32,490 since October 7th

The Hamas Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that at least 32,490 Palestinians have been killed and 74,889 injured in the Israeli military attack on the territory since October 7th.

The ministry's statement further revealed that 76 Palestinians were killed and 102 injured in the past 24 hours.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Gaza

Death Toll

Hamas

Israel

War

Attack

